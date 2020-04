PETALING JAYA: HLT Global Bhd has signed a distributorship agreement with Accobiotech Sdn Bhd, to distibute Acco’s COVID-19 rapid test kit worldwide.

Acco is principally involved in conducting research in the development of health and medical screening products, manufacture rapid test kit products for marketing within Malaysia and international and manufacturers of all kinds of medical and pharmaceutical products.

In a Bursa filing, HLT said the agreement is for a period of one year starting from April 20, 2020, and can be renewed upon mutual agreement between the parties.

“HLT views this an appropriate time to embark on this new distribution business to capitalise on the increase in demand on the Covid-19 Rapid Test Kit in view of the current Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia and over 200 countries and territories around the world.

“Further with the prevalence of Covid-19 and return of day to day business post movement control order (MCO) as imposed by the government, the parties believe that there will be an immediate demand of Covid-19 rapid test kit either directly or through HL Advance’s sub-agent,” it said.

The group also said it intends to capitalise on its vast local and international networks of gloves manufacturers and glove buyers to cross sell this new product.