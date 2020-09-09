Ho Wah Genting in MoU to explore appointing China’s Xinkexian as Covid-19 producer

PETALING JAYA: Ho Wah Genting Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary HWGB Biotech Sdn Bhd today entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Xinkexian (Beijing) Biotechnology Co Ltd (XKX) to explore the possibility of appointing the Chinese company as a non-exclusive manufacturer to produce Covid-19 vaccines

The appointment of XKX is dependent on the successful completion of clinical trials that E-Mo Biology Inc (EBI) will be undertaking to evaluate the effectiveness of the polio vaccines in preventing Covid-19 infections.

XKX is principally engaged in research and development of preventive vaccines for human use, manufacture, marketing and sale of preventive vaccine..

Last month, HWGB Biotech entered into an agreement with EBI to collaborate on the vaccine venture whereby it will undertake phase IV clinical trials for a new indication which proposes the use of existing poliomyelitis virus vaccines for prevention of diseases and Covid-19.

HWGB Biotech has been granted the exclusive licence and rights to produce, distribute, market, sell, commercialise and any other activities relating to the vaccine in South East Asia; which will include Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei and Timor Leste.

“XKX has the production facilities and is able to manufacture poliomyelitis vaccines, including different strains and formulation and dosage form systems of polio vaccines and the new indication which proposes the use of existing polio vaccines for prevention of Covid-19 virus,” Ho Wah Genting said in a Bursa filing.