Ho Wah Genting to raise up to RM3.42m via private placement

PETALING JAYA: Ho Wah Genting Bhd has proposed a private placement to raise up to RM3.42 million.

The proceeds will be utilised for the repayment of borrowings and for working capital.

The exercise will involve the issuance of up to 10% of the total number of issued shares of the company, at an issue price to be determined and announced later. The placement shares are intended to be placed out to third party investor(s) to be identified at a later date.

“The proposed private placement is currently the most appropriate avenue of fund raising as it will enable the company to raise funds expeditiously and allow the company to raise funds without incurring interest costs and having to service principle repayments as compared to bank borrowings, which would allow the company to preserve cash flow for operational purposes,“ Ho Wah said a stock exchange filing.

It will also strengthen the financial position of the company by virtue of an increase in the capital base of the company, which will also improve the gearing position of the group.

The earnings per share of the group moving forward is expected to be correspondingly diluted as a result of the increase in the total number of shares in issue.

The exercise is subject to approvals being obtained from Bursa Securities for the listing of and quotation for the placement shares to be issued.