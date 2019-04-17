Hock Seng Lee awarded RM298.98m bridge construction contract

PETALING JAYA: Hock Seng Lee Bhd (HSL) has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from Sarawak state government via the state’s public works department for the proposed construction and completion of Batang Palong Bridge, Mukah with a contract value of RM298.98 million through an open tender exercise.

The project is part of the RM11 billion allocation earmarked for upgrade works for the coastal roads, second trunk roads and water supply works in Sarawak.

The work scope for HSL includes the construction of a 1.9km long reinforced concrete structure balanced cantilever bridge that includes substantial marine piling works using 1500mm diameter steel pipe pile.

The other scope of works includes earthworks, geotechnical, drainage, pavement works and the associated mechanical and electrical works.

Physical construction work is expected to commence in May this year for a period of 48 months.

HSL expects the contract to contribute positively to its earnings and net assets for the duration of the project.

HSL managing director Datuk Paul Yu said the latest contract win has boosted the group’s order book to a record RM3.2 billion, of which RM2.5 billion is unbilled.

“We therefore have sufficient work to keep us busy and will remain selective in our procurement initiatives, bidding when projects align with our core strengths, capacity and capabilities,” he noted.