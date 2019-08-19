Hock Seng Lee bags RM104.51m Sarawak road job

PETALING JAYA: Hock Seng Lee Bhd (HSL) has bagged a RM104.51 million contract from the Sarawak government through an open tender exercise.

The project is for the proposed construction and completion of Jalan Sg Bidut/Kpg Tutus/Kpg Sebedil/Kpg.Bungan Kecil, Sibu Division (Package A), Sarawak.

“The scope of works for HSL includes piling works, earth/sand filling, geotechnical work, drainage and road pavement. Traversing low lying terrain, the works will draw on HSL’s expertise in marine engineering,” HSL said.

The contract period is 24 months and physical construction work is expected to commence in September 2019.

The contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of HSL Group as the project progresses during the contract period.