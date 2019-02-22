Holding costs, forex losses hit E&O’s Q3 earnings

PETALING JAYA: Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) suffered a net loss of RM8.80 million in the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 compared with a net profit of RM21.98 million a year ago due to holding costs and unrealised foreign exchange (forex) losses.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said its operating profit of RM50.18 million during the quarter was dampened by unrealised foreign exchange loss of RM11.74 million and holding costs of RM44.55 million payable for the option to purchase land which was not exercised.

Revenue for the quarter fell 22.58% to RM256.95 million from RM331.90 million a year ago due to lower revenue contribution from the property and hospitality segments.

Excluding the holding cost and unrealised forex losses, the group said its recurring pre-tax profit for the quarter would have been RM91.6 million, 10.39% higher than RM82.9 million recorded a year ago.

For the nine months ended Dec 31, 2018, net profit fell 61.60% to RM24.15 million from RM62.89 million a year ago while revenue fell 9.25% to RM636.34 million from RM701.22 million a year ago.

“As at Dec 31, 2018, we achieved a lower net gearing of 0.39 times compared with 0.58 times as at Dec 31, 2017 and our cash balance is RM98 million higher year-on-year at RM727.8 million while our total bank borrowings reduced by 13.66% to RM1.5 billion,” said E&O managing director Kok Tuck Cheong.

For the property development segment, the group recorded cumulative sales of about RM251 million during the quarter, representing a 6.45% growth year-on-year. The group also reduced its inventory level by 28.37% to RM232.4 million.

The group had recently proposed a private placement of new shares and also a rights issue of shares with warrants.

“While the group’s financial position is as strong as ever with net gearing of 0.39 times, the proposed equity raising will put the group on even stronger footing as we prepare for our next growth trajectory. As such, E&O’s fundamentals remain intact and we are committed and confident of our prospects going forward,” said Kok.