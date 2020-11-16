Home Depot to buy building products distributor HD Supply in US$8 billion deal

BENGALURU: Home Depot Inc said today it would buy HD Supply Holdings Inc in a deal valued at about US$8 billion (RM32.9 billion), setting itself up to regain control over the industrial material wholesaler after spinning it off over a decade ago.

The home improvement chain said it would offer US$56 per share in cash to HD Supply shareholders, a near 25% premium to the stock's last close. It expects to fund the deal through cash on hand and debt.

The company looks to expand its construction and maintenance goods business by acquiring HD Supply, one of the largest distributors of construction, industrial and maintenance supplies in North America.

HD Supply shares jumped 24.3% premarket.

Home Depot said the deal is expected to close in its fiscal fourth quarter, which ends on Jan 31, and is likely to be accretive to earnings in 2021.

JPMorgan Securities LLC served as financial adviser, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal counsel to Home Depot on the deal.

Home Depot's smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc last week said it was not in talks to buy HD Supply, denying a previous media report. – Reuters