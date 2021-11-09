Honda to launch all-new City Hatchback soon

PETALING JAYA: Honda Malaysia announced today that the all-new City Hatchback (pix) is open for booking at all Honda dealerships nationwide.

The new model was developed through a combination of cutting-edge styling with a sporty feel in a stylish hatchback body type, which conceptualised to be an energetic hatchback.

The all-new City Hatchback to be launched in Q4 2021 comes with first-in-segment advanced features such as e:HEV powertrain, Honda-Sensing, Honda LaneWatch, remote engine start, and electric parking brake.

It has the most powerful torque in its segment, a 253Nm for a hatchback body type.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said the introduction of the all-new City Hatchback is a key milestone for Honda in Malaysia.

“It is the first time Honda is offering the City model in a hatchback body type. Hatchbacks are well-known for its sporty and cool design in a compact size, which also gives an impression of a car that is easy to be driven everywhere.

“Additionally, new age hatchback cars are also developed to deliver optimum performance that is comparable with sedans and SUVs. Honda Malaysia now offers customers with best in class torque performance as well as advanced technological features, all housed in the stylish and sporty all-new City Hatchback,” she said in a statement.

A much-coveted and popular feature synonymous with the Honda Jazz that is now made available in the all-new City Hatchback is the 4-modes ultra seats.

“This practical and versatile first in its class feature allows the rear seats to be folded flat or flipped up in four configuration modes – utility, long, tall and refresh – to suit different needs of storage space by maximising the rear space creatively when transporting items,” it said.

Another advanced and first-in-segment feature in the all-new City Hatchback is the remote engine start (RS e:HEV & V), which provides added convenience, enabling the driver to remotely activate the engine and air-conditioning before entering the car. – Bernama