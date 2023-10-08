Honda unveils New City, prices start from RM84,900

PETALING JAYA: Honda Malaysia Sdn Bhd has launched its New Honda City with five variants, showcasing bolder exteriors and advanced features, with prices ranging from RM84,900 to RM111,900.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura said the New Honda City will be available in two Road Sailing (RS) variants, namely the hybrid e:HEV RS and the Petrol RS.

“The popularity of the Honda City is undeniable. There are now more than 423,000 Honda City cars on Malaysian roads since its launch in 2002.

“The 5th generation City, which was introduced in 2020, further elevated the B-segment as Malaysia was the first country in the world to launch the e:HEV RS variant,” he said at the launch of the New Honda City here today.

Yoshimura said that Honda Malaysia aims to achieve monthly sales of 2,400 units of the model following its launch.

“The New Honda City is available in five colours, namely Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl,” he said.

The new model is equipped with Honda’s suite of advanced Honda Sensing safety features; a standard feature for all variants which consists of safety functions, including collision mitigation braking system and road departure mitigation.

Yoshimura said the New Honda City Petrol RS and the e:HEV RS have smartphone connectivity, with the Honda Connect as a standard feature.

As for non-RS variants, customers may opt to equip their New Honda City with Honda Connect at a special price of RM1,500 until January 2024.