HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher on Monday as investors grow increasingly confident China and the United States will hammer out a deal to resolve their trade war.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.15%, or 42.94 points, to 28,855.11.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.73%, or 21.93 points, to 3,015.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, rallied 1.01%, or 15.78 points, to 1,580.62. — AFP