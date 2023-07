HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday morning, extending the previous day’s drop after last week’s rally, as investors focused on China’s economic woes.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.99 percent, or 189.13 points, to 18,826.59.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.09 percent, or 2.81 points, to 3,195.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.12 percent, or 2.54 points, to 2,039.83. - AFP