Hong Leong AM declares income distributions of RM335 million for 18 funds

KUALA LUMPUR: Hong Leong Asset Management Bhd (Hong Leong AM) has declared income distribution amounting to RM335 million for 18 funds, for the period commencing Jan 1 to July 31.

Hong Leong AM’s executive director/CEO Hoo See Kheng said, “We are pleased to declare a distribution pay-out of RM335 million to our investors despite the challenging external economic environment. While market volatility is expected to persist due to the uncertain outcomes of the various macro events happening around the world at the moment, Hong Leong AM will continue our aim to deliver sustainable distribution yields to our investors through time-tested investment strategies guided by our investment philosophies.”

Notably, Hong Leong AM enters the first half of 2023 with industry recognition by the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, where 4 of Hong Leong AM's EPF-Members Investment Scheme (MIS) approved funds have maintained their winning streaks in various categories, collectively winning a total of 20 individual fund awards in both Malaysia and the Global Islamic universe.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards is industry validation for Hong Leong AM’s investment team for their consistent delivery of risk-adjusted performances relative to their peers.

The funds are distributed through Hong Leong AM offices and Hong Leong Bank Bhd’s branches nationwide, while selected funds are also distributed via HLAM’s agency force nationwide and digitally, via HL iSmart Invest.