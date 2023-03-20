Hong Leong AM repeats 15 wins feat at Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

KUALA LUMPUR: Hong Leong Asset Management Bhd (Hong Leong AM) bagged 15 individual fund awards for the second consecutive year at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, exemplifying Hong Leong AM’s commitment to delivering persistent, risk-adjusted returns for investors.

Four of Hong Leong AM’s EPF-Members Investment Scheme (MIS) approved funds have maintained their winning streaks in various categories of the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award 2023, two of which are Islamic funds.

Hong Leong AM executive director/CEO Hoo See Kheng said, “We are honoured to be recognised again by the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards. The awards serve as validation and testimony to the reliability of our investment philosophy and strategies which are meticulously executed by our professional award-winning investment team.”

The 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognise managers who navigated their shareholders through the impacts of a global pandemic and then the perfect storm of economic shocks leading to generational inflation pressure and global central bank interventions.

“We applaud the 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners such as Hong Leong AM for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors’ portfolios through a cross-current of global economic disruptions,” said Robert Jenkins, Global Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv.