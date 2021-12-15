Hong Leong Bank’s loan facility for home solar power system

PETALING JAYA: Hong Leong Bank and Hong Leong Islamic Bank (HLB) have introduced a green energy financing facility called HLB Solar Plus Loan/Financing-i for home owners to install a solar-powered energy system that will enable them to save on their monthly electricity bills.

The HLB Solar Plus Loan/Financing-i is open to new and existing HLB Home Loan/Financing-i customers who are looking to install solar panels at houses that are completed or still under construction.

The bank is offering a margin of financing up to 105% on the property value, with flexible financing options starting from RM15,000 to RM60,000 for a three- to ten-year tenure, or up to the age of 70 of the main borrower upon maturity of the loan, whichever is earlier. As a start, the bank has partnered with solar power energy system specialists ERS Energy and Solaroo Systems to provide a comprehensive one-stop installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance services to its customers.

HLB group managing director and CEO Domenic Fuda commented that renewable energy has significant growth potential to support the country’s low carbon economy agenda, as well as long-term advantages for households in terms of energy cost savings, cushioning against future rise in energy costs and reducing carbon footprint in the process.

“We hope that our new green energy financing facility for home owners will go a long way in enabling homeowners to play a role in the transition towards a low carbon economy,” said Fuda.

HLB managing director of personal financial services Charles Sik said although the solar power energy market for residential homes is still nascent, it is getting a lot of interest, especially from new home buyers who are keen to embark on the renewable energy lifestyle as soon as they move into their new homes.

“The HLB Solar Plus Loan/Financing-i aims to meet this demand by easing the financing process where customers with homes under construction, as well as those which have been completed, can apply for solar panel financing together with their mortgage application, unlike conventional methods of only offering solar panel financing for completed homes.

“This financing facility also helps homeowners to spread the cost of both purchasing and installing the solar panel over the course of several years, rather than paying the full cost at one go, while at the same time enjoy a reduction in their monthly electricity bills of 50% to 80% depending on the installed capacity,” he added.

In February this year, the bank rolled out HLB SME Solar Financing, a green energy financing facility specially developed for SMEs looking to install small-scale solar PV systems which offers a financing amount of up to RM1 million per SME customer with a maximum loan tenure of seven years.