Hong Leong Bank’s new data centre receives top green certification

KUALA LUMPUR: Hong Leong Bank’s new data centre received a Titanium+ Tier recognition from the Green Climate Initiative (GCI), an industry-leading green technology accreditation organisation.

With this accreditation, the bank’s data centre is officially a Certified Green Computing Facility and is the only facility in Malaysia to achieve the prestigious Titanium+ ranking by scoring 99 points out of 100 in the Certified Green Computing Facility Weighted Scorecard.

This accreditation, which was presented at the Huawei Malaysia Digital Power Summit 2023, comes as the bank continues to execute its strategic environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, working towards its goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. In recent years, the bank has gradually embedded ESG considerations throughout its business operations by implementing sustainability and environmental frameworks as part of its strategy.

The bank’s new data centre, which uses open-source, latest data governance architecture to enable real-time data processing, data mining, and in-depth analysis, was developed in line with the bank’s overall ESG framework.

According to HLB group managing director and CEO Domenic Fuda, climate change will remain the most profound generational challenge which the world faces today as well as a key emerging risk for financial institutions over the next few years, given the increased regulation, demands for transparency and the need for whole ecosystems to embrace the need for action now so that future impacts of climate change can be appropriately and effectively managed.

“We take both a short-term, as well as, a long-term view when it comes to addressing climate change by being steadfast in incorporating sustainability actions and policies into our daily operations and strategic initiatives. These initiatives and actions throughout our business are

designed to create a positive impact across our customers, community and the environment, whether it’s in business enablers like a data center or through our products and services that customers use,” he said

Operationally, HLB has set the target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 15% to 25% by 2026, achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 by 2030 and being carbon neutral by 2050.

Huawei Malaysia digital power business group vice-president, Chong Chern Peng said, “We are grateful that our customer Hong Leong Bank has received this certification and recognition for Huawei’s Data Centre Facility. In the pursuit of next-generation data centres, technological innovation will be a key force in ensuring sustainable development. Looking towards the future, Huawei will keep making breakthroughs in products and technologies through continuous investments in R&D and through extensive cooperation with customers, ecosystem partners, and industry organisations.”