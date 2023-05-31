Hong Leong Financial Group’s Q3 net profit rises to RM712.45 million

KUALA LUMPUR: Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd’s (HLFG) net profit for the third quarter of its financial year ending June 30, 2023 (Q3’23) rose to RM712.45 million from RM577.47 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose to RM1.61 billion from RM1.50 billion previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday.

The group recorded a profit before tax of RM1.27 billion in Q3’23 compared with RM1.12 billion in the previous corresponding quarter, mainly due to higher contributions from the commercial banking and insurance divisions.

It said Hong Leong Bank Bhd (HLB) recorded a higher profit before tax of RM1.11 billion in Q3’23 from RM1.03 billion previously.

This was attributed to a higher share of profit from associated companies of RM60.4 million, higher revenue of RM48.2 million, lower allowance for impairment losses on loans, advances and financing of RM13.3 million and lower allowance for impairment losses on financial investments and other assets of RM0.1 million.

Besides, HLA Holdings Sdn Bhd recorded a profit before tax of RM148.8 million in Q3’23 compared with RM87.8 million previously.

This was due to higher revenue of RM33.3 million, higher life fund surplus of RM20.8 million and higher share of profit from associated companies of RM12.8 million.

Hong Leong Capital Bhd recorded a profit before tax of RM16.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with RM26.5 million in the previous corresponding quarter.

In a statement, president and CEO Tan Kong Khoon said the group maintains a cautious outlook and will take precautions to safeguard the financial health and stability of the businesses. – Bernama