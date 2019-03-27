Household debt to GDP dips to 83% in 2018

PETALING JAYA: The ratio of household debt to gross domestic product (GDP) fell slightly to 83% as at end-2018 from 83.8% in 2017, according to Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Financial Stability and Payment Systems Report released today.

The central bank said the household debt growth slowed further to 4.7% last year, mainly driven by slower growth in loans extended by non-bank financial institutions.

The residential property loans remained the primary contributor to household debt growth, although lending has been curtailed by reduced housing affordability, particularly among low-to-middle-income households.

Meanwhile, loans for the purchase of securities registered strong growth, bolstered by the sustained performance of Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) funds which continued to offer attractive returns.

“At the same time, some banks were also rebalancing their exposures towards more secured lending, with more banks offering ASNB financing facilities,” BNM said.

Growth in loans for consumptions trended lower towards the end of 2018, as stronger demand for hire purchase and personal loans during the three-month tax holiday from June to August tapered off with the imposition of the sales and service tax (SST) in September.

BNM pointed that the overall quality of lending by both banks and non-banks to households remained sound with the aggregate impairment ratio improving to 1.2%.

However, it said borrowers with housing loans for the purchase of properties priced above RM500,000 are showing some signs of difficulty in servicing their debt.

It added that higher incidents of default in personal financing also continued to be observed among borrowers earning less than RM5,000 per month, and those living in urban areas who are experiencing higher costs of living.

In the first half of 2018, BNM said house prices continued to grow moderately at 4%, with preliminary data for Q3 2018 suggesting a further moderation to 1.1%.

The easing in house price growth has been reflected of weaker demand for high-end properties and subdued activity in the housing market over the last six years.

Despite higher level of unsold properties, eligible first-time home buyers continued to have access to house financing. Overall loan approval rates trended slightly lower at 71.3% in 2018.

Growth of bank financing to the non-residential property segment was stable at 2% last year, driven largely by end-financing to purchase shops.

“Overall, the quality of banks’ loans for the purchase of residential and non-residential properties remained sound, supported by prudent underwriting and valuation practice,” it added.