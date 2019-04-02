Housing Ministry in talks with foreign investors for RTO scheme funding

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry is in talks with foreign investors to finance its Rent to Own (RTO) scheme.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the ministry is in talks with potential investors from China, Korea and the Middle East and hopes to secure some financiers by year-end.

“We are thinking Cagamas can be the conduit and these foreign investors can park their money with Cagamas,“ she said during a media briefing after attending the “Constructing & Financing Affordable Housing across Asia” conference here today.

She said the ministry hopes to identify three to four agencies to sign memorandums of understanding with during the Prime Minister’s visit to Beijing at end of April.

Zuraida said the government used to subsidise homes for the B40 under the RTO scheme but it was not sustainable.