PETALING JAYA: The Housing & Local Government Ministry is set release the wakaf land development framework in January next year.

According to its Deputy Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad (pix), the act will encompass 30,000 hectares of wakaf land under the management of Baitulmal in Peninsular Malaysia.

“There’s a lot of very prime land which falls under wakaf land that has been neglected and underused, we feel that beneficiaries should get more returns out of it,“ he told the media after delivering his keynote address at Rehda Housing Conference 2019 today.

“The government thinks it’s high time to make it more commercially viable and practical for people to develop the land.”

He believes the move will overcome the constraints associated with the wakaf land and it could be used for residential or mixed development.

The wakaf land is earmarked for general development and not for specific functions, he added.