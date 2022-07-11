GHL partners Alipay+ to connect retailers with mobile-first Asian travellers

PETALING JAYA: GHL Systems Bhd has partnered with Alibaba Group’s affiliate Ant Group, via Alipay+, to offer foreign travellers visiting Malaysia payment methods using their domestic mobile e-wallets at over 40,000 retail outlets.

Alipay+ enables global businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses, to accept mobile payment methods from various countries and regions.

GHL Malaysia CEO Kevin Lee said the collaboration with Alipay+ will strengthen the goal of enhancing customers’ experience by providing convenience in their payment journey, as well as helping merchants, especially SME, increase business opportunities as Malaysia reopens its borders.

Ant Group general manager for global merchant partnership, South and Southeast Asia Cherry Huang commented that the pandemic has accelerated the adoption and preference towards digital payments among consumers, more so in developing Southeast Asian countries which were cash-dominant in the past.

“We are committed to helping local merchants to digitalise their payment functions and to achieve operational efficiency and customer engagement with digital solutions like Alipay+, at the same time, creating a seamless payment experience for the emerging mobile-first consumers,” Huang said in a statement today.

As of October 2022, GHL has integrated Alipay+ solutions to over 40,000 merchant touchpoints in Malaysia.