HSBB rollout could bring revenue growth to TNB

PETALING JAYA: The rollout of high-speed broadband (HSBB) packages leveraging on Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) fibre optic infrastructure could bring potential revenue growth to TNB via rental of fibre infrastructure.

However, it is uncertain whether TNB is capable of rolling out HSBB in untapped areas that have yet to be connected with existing fibre network, said PublicInvest Research in its report.

“If TNB can only provide services to areas that are already currently served by existing networks, then TNB has little differentiation from incumbent telco players apart from offering products at lower price points. Overall, we believe this could bring potential revenue growth to TNB through rental of the fibre infrastructure but earnings impact is expected to be insignificant to the group,” it said.

TNB’s wholly owned subsidiary City Broadband is among the broadband players in the pilot project but for TNB to compete directly against existing broadband players in a meaningful manner, significant investment would be required for last-mile connectivity.

On Tuesday, Astro, Maxis, Digi, Celcom and City Broadband launched new HSBB packages leveraging on TNB’s fibre optic infrastructure in Jasin, Malacca, where TNB implemented a three-month pilot project through the RM1 billion National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan initiative announced in Budget 2019.

“Although this is negative to Telekom Malaysia (TM) as it introduces new competition into the fixed line broadband segment, connectivity is only restricted to limited areas covering 1,100 homes in Jasin.

“Impact on the respective players is expected to be immaterial but it remains to be seen whether TNB could also rollout similar arrangement with service providers in other locations throughout the country,” said Public-Invest Research, which maintained its “underweight” call on the sector.

For Astro, it believes that the deal would be value accretive as Astro’s 92% household penetration in Jasin is predominantly NJOI, which does not generate any TV subscription revenue currently. However, it noted that any earnings contribution would not be significant in the near term as it is only a trial project and will depend on the take-up rate by eligible households.

Meanwhile, Affin Hwang Capital has downgraded TM to “sell” from “hold” with an unchanged target price of RM2.30 in view of higher downside risk to its share price after a 13% rally since November 2018.

TNB’s high-speed fibre network should provide an irresistible option for TM’s 1.1 million Streamyx subscribers, given the significant speed upgrades and lower prices. However, competitive product offerings from Maxis and City Broadband may lure TM’s 1.2 million unifi subscribers, it said in its report.