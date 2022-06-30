HSBC appoints Karel Doshi to lead commercial banking business in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: HSBC has appointed Karel Doshi as the new head of commercial banking (CMB) in Malaysia. Karel will be responsible for one of the leading commercial banking franchises in Malaysia, servicing SMEs, mid-markets, large corporates and international subsidiaries. Her appointment is effective July 1 and she is based in Kuala Lumpur.

In her new role, she will report regionally to Amanda Murphy, head of commercial banking (South & Southeast Asia) and in Malaysia to HSBC Bank Malaysia CEO Omar Siddiq.

Karel joined HSBC in 2007 and brings diverse coverage and advisory experience spanning corporate, commercial and investment banking. She brings a track record of deep customer connectivity after over two decades of experience in Malaysia.

“HSBC has played a key role in the growth and development of Malaysia’s economy for more than 130 years and continues to be a strategic growth market for the HSBC Group, offering significant opportunities as an international investment hub and a springboard into Southeast Asia.

“Karel will lead the commercial banking business in Malaysia and continue to drive our ambition for growth, while deepening our presence in the local SME and mid-market space and capturing the increasing proportion of international trade flows into Malaysia,” said Omar.