p10 2nd story (hsbcm) HSBC Malaysia appoints Omar Siddiq as new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: HSBC Bank Malaysia has appointed Omar Siddiq (pix) as its new CEO, taking over from Stuart Milne, who will retire end of March 2022 after a distinguished 40-year career with the HSBC Group.

Omar was most recently deputy CEO Malaysia and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Group Wholesale Banking CEO. Prior to joining CIMB, he was the head of group wholesale banking at RHB Bank Bhd and was also executive director and group chief financial officer at Malaysia Airlines. He has also held roles in the investments division at Khazanah Nasional Bhd and was a member of the senior management team focusing on the aviation and airport sectors.

“We welcome Omar into his role as the CEO for HSBC Bank Malaysia to lead us in our next phase of growth. Malaysia presents huge opportunities across some of HSBC’s key strategic focus areas – growth in Asean, sustainable finance and digital innovation. Omar’s extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the local market will be invaluable as we strengthen our Malaysian operations to support the Group’s Asian growth ambitions,” commented Surendra Rosha, co-chief executive of HSBC Asia-Pacific.

“Carrying on its strong heritage and track record in serving Malaysian clients, I look forward to working alongside the management team and also the boards to build on the current momentum to fulfil its even greater potential,” said Omar on his appointment.

Omar, who will report to Surendra, will also join the boards of HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd and HSBC Amanah Malaysia Bhd as an executive director as well as a member of the Asia-Pacific executive committee.