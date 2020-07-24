HSBC Malaysia inks MoU with MDEC to drive digital leap for businesses

PETALING JAYA: HSBC Malaysia and the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) focused on enhancing the adoption of technology among small-and-medium-enterprises (SMEs), large local corporates and multinational companies in the country.

The signing, which marks the first MoU between both organisations, highlights the critical role of

public-private partnerships in mitigating the adverse effects of Covid-19 on businesses in Malaysia by encouraging companies to embrace digitalisation.

Under the terms of the MoU, HSBC Malaysia will work jointly with MDEC to educate SMEs, large local corporates and multinational companies in the country to leverage technology to strengthen their businesses and facilitate greater convenience in their day-to-day transactions. To achieve this, HSBC Malaysia and MDEC will collaborate on tailored marketing efforts and knowledge sharing initiatives. This will include the promotion and execution of events such as seminars, conferences and webinars.

HSBC Malaysia CEO said Stuart Milne said Covid-19 has intensified the need for businesses of all sizes to incorporate innovative digital solutions and strategies into their daily operations.

“HSBC’s partnership with MDEC will have far-reaching benefits for SMEs, large local corporates and multinational companies in the country as it will help to create opportunities in times of adversity through the effective adoption of technology. Built on our shared commitment to enable the economy’s digital transformation, together with MDEC, we aim to amplify the integration of technology and fuel business growth in Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Facilitating this corporate partnership is MDEC’s Global Growth Acceleration division, which has mobilised 571 homegrown tech companies to assist 42 corporations with their digitalisation endeavours since January this year. The technology solutions deployed range from fraud detection to automation of data entry and installation of sensors on machines to optimise plant operations.

MDEC CEO Surina Shukri encouraged Malaysia-based MNCs to join the effort to build the nation’s digital ecosystem and support local digitally-empowered businesses to grow globally.

“Corporations like HSBC possess market knowledge, resources, established networks, and the validation that companies aspire to attain, while the tech companies possess the agility and novel ideas that corporations value.

“MDEC aims to harness these complementary strengths, which will not only advance the nation’s digital agenda but potentially lead to the creation of deep-tech solutions in our backyard that could shape the way we solve the most pressing global issues. We look forward to fostering more corporate partnerships to attract digital investments to the country as this will also serve to augment Malaysia’s pursuit to be the heart of digital Asean,” said Surina.

As part of the collaboration, HSBC and MDEC will work together to identify targeted investments spanning businesses across multiple sectors including technology, healthcare, electronics, manufacturing, education and more from a host of countries including but not limited to China, the USA, the UK and Japan.

The agreement also includes, where relevant and necessary, providing advisory and other banking services to SMEs, large local corporates and multinational companies that are looking at entering the market or expanding their business in the country.