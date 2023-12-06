HSBC: Malaysian ciorporates set to move supply chains closer to home

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian corporates are expected to move more of their supply chains closer to home over the next 12 to 24 months, according to Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp Ltd (HSBC).

Based on its latest report “Global Supply Chains – Networks of Tomorrow”, it found that as supply chains shift in response to ever-changing factors, which includes the entry into the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the trend for Malaysian corporates to move their supply chains closer to home is becoming more apparent.

HSBC Malaysia commercial banking head Karel Doshi said corporates in Malaysia have begun to realign their supply chains to capitalise on the advantages offered by RCEP.

“RCEP is an opportunity for Malaysia to boost trade liberalisation and economic integration. Malaysia, as a prominent Asean economy, can take this route to further strengthen trade with RCEP partners, while domestic corporates can look forward to growing regionally.

“Additionally, Malaysia can support these supply chain changes with its natural resources, labour force and banking infrastructure. With economic activity in South Asia back to pre-pandemic levels, we see Malaysian corporates focusing on increasing regional trade, expanding its digital capabilities and driving sustainable initiatives,” she said in a statement today.

In its global supply chains survey, the bank found that corporates in Malaysia stood out from their regional and global peers in their desire to access banking solutions online (55%) indicating the importance of seamless connective banking solutions through online platforms as a top digital priority. Notably, it found that most corporates in Malaysia (82%) are paying suppliers in their local currency, going against the regional trend of mainly using US dollar for settlement.