HSBC sells 49% of HSBC Amanah Takaful

PETALING JAYA: HSBC Holdings plc’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Ltd is selling a 49% stake in HSBC Amanah Takaful (Malaysia) Bhd to FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Ltd.

The transaction has obtained approval from the Minister of Finance, via Bank Negara Malaysia, and is expected to be completed during the first half of 2019.

“We have decided to exit the takaful manufacturing business and focus on our banking operations in Malaysia. This transaction relates only to a change in ownership for the takaful joint venture. For the HSBC Group, the transaction does not have any impact on our current businesses in Malaysia, comprising HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd and HSBC Amanah Malaysia Bhd. Malaysia remains a key insurance distribution market for us and we will continue to support the insurance needs of our customers through our insurance partners,” said HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd CEO Stuart Milne.