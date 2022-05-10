HSDM launches new MPV Staria, aims for high sales

KUALA LUMPUR: Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd (HSDM) has launched its new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Hyundai Staria in the Malaysian market.

Its managing director Low Yuan Lung said the domestic MPV market will grow as more consumers are changing from sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) to MPVs.

“I can say that the MPV market in Malaysia is good and HSDM is aiming for high sales for our newly launched Hyundai Staria.

“We still have the largest market share for the large 10-seater MPV market in Malaysia,“ he told reporters after the launching of Hyundai Staria at 1 Utama Shopping Centre on Oct 5.

The Hyundai Staria, designed for big families and business users, is a 10-seater.

“The Staria is a very attractive vehicle inside out, from a spaceship-inspired exterior to a luxurious interior. It is an ideal vehicle to own, packed with advanced safety features, comfortable, easy to drive, great performance, and most importantly, ample space,” Low added.

In a statement, Sime Darby Motors Retail and Distribution managing director Jeffrey Gan revealed that the Staria has won several accolades for its design excellence and product innovation.

“It was honoured with the 2021 Good Design Award in the transportation category and recognized in the ‘Best Cars 2022’ readers’ poll organised by Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport magazine,” he said.

Hyundai Staria’s price ranges from RM179,888 to RM209,888 on the road price without insurance in Peninsula Malaysia. - Bernama