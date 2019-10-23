HSS Engineers associate bags Pan Borneo job

PETALING JAYA: HSS Integrated Sdn Bhd (HSSI), an associate company of HSS Engineers Bhd, has been appointed as the independent consulting engineer by the Works Ministry for the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah.

In an exchange filing, the group said the contract was valued at RM12.86 million, and that the work was expected to be completed by Dec 31.

“Pursuant to the exclusive teaming arrangement between HSSI and HSS Engineering Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of HSS Engineers, HSSI and HSS Engineering will be collaborating exclusively to execute and complete the contract.”

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to the revenue, earnings and net assets of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019,” it said.