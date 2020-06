PETALING JAYA: HSS Engineers Bhd is tendering for a total of RM215 million in projects at home and abroad this year, but acknowledges there is a nationalist bent emerging in its overseas operations, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which could lead to the group having to reevaluate its strategy.

“In the overseas market we want to confine ourselves to the Philippines, India and Indonesia as well as the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, as there are some projects that we are eyeing there,” executive vice chairman Tan Sri Kuna Sittampalam said to the media at a virtual briefing today.

“However, we are very cognizant of the fact that post Covid-19, every country is becoming more nationalistic.”

Kuna pointed out the trend is playing out with Malaysia’s large-scale solar (LSS) scheme, which will be made up entirely of local tenders.

With the latest round, LSS Mentari, the government has limited participation to local firms compared with the previous round, which saw four out of five packages awarded to international firms.

“The government is serious about local participation and has employed traceability in the bidding process to make sure Malaysian firms declare their foreign holdings as well,“ said the group’s CEO Datuk Nitchiananthan Balasubramaniam.

With regard to this development, Nitchiananthan acknowledged that this presents a good opportunity for the group’s bid in the renewable energy sector.

The CEO shared that the criteria behind its expansion overseas are growth countries that have very low bases, which would have a lower barrier to entry as the demand will definitely outstrip the local supply. Currently, the group’s international revenue contribution is less than 5% but it is receptive to any good opportunities to diversify its operations overseas and increase that share.

“Prior to the MCO our overseas focus were the Philippines and Indonesia due to their low base, large population and low starting points for infrastructure, along with India,” he said.

Kuna said he is unsure what the next steps the Philippine and Indonesian governments will take in the post-pandemic landscape to preserve domestic interests and internal resources by striking a delicate balance between empowering local talent and employing external expertise.

“As a result, the group will need to evaluate the commitment of these countries to their high-growth infrastructure development plans, and as such the realistic mid-to-long term opportunities available to us,” said Kuna.

HSS is in talks with the Indian government to provide assistance in the construction industry, within the precast sector, as well as setting up a new policy on project management.

“Moving forward, we are cautiously optimistic. In a sense that they would allow us to go in, especially for countries that need funding from overseas,” said Nitchiananthan.

As for the MENA region, HSS disclosed that it is looking into collaborating with a former partner in the region, with which it has established a relationship since 2006.

The chairman shared their former partner has been selected as the project delivery partner in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates, to provide engineering services.