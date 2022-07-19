HSS Engineers is preferred partner to Japan’s OC Global

PETALING JAYA: Engineering and project management consultant HSS Engineers Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to become a preferred partner to leading Japanese engineering consultancy firm Oriental Consultants Global Co Ltd (OC Global).

Under the partnership, HSS and OC Global will collaborate on potential infrastructure projects in Asean, India and any other country, including in the Middle East North Africa (Mena) region. Both parties will prioritise activities in the transportation sector (particularly rails and mass transit), water resources and supply management, flood mitigation, as well as roads, highways and bridges.

HSS executive vice-chairman Tan Sri Kuna Sittampalam said one of the primary areas of the cooperation would be to spearhead and accelerate the implementation of JICA-funded infrastructure development projects in Aseam, India and Mena.

“Hence, this partnership leverages HSS’ existing track record and network in the said regions, as well as OC Global’s long-standing working relationship with JICA.

“For HSS, this partnership with OC Global represents a significant milestone on our regional expansion plan, as we are now equipped with an unparalleled opportunity to extend our engineering expertise to facilitate infrastructure development on a global scale,” he added.

HSS and OC Global are currently exploring opportunities to collaborate in undertaking feasibility study and engineering design services for an Asian Development Bank-funded railway project in Bangladesh. This first joint undertaking could commence as early as the fourth quarter of 2022.

Both parties have been collaborating since 2021 to provide construction supervision services for the North-South Commuter Railway Extension project in the Philippines.

OC Global is 100% owned by Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Oriental Consultants Holdings Co Ltd. OC Global has implemented more than 3,000 projects in at least 150 countries worldwide, and employed 1,105 employees across Japan and overseas subsidiaries as at February 2022.