PETALING JAYA: HSS Engineers Bhd is tendering for RM215 million worth of projects across the transportation, port and water sectors, for the year which will potentially bolster the group’s order book, which stood at RM561.3 million as at March 31.

Executive vice chairman Tan Sri Kuna Sittampalam said going forward, the construction industry, particularly the infrastructure space to play a major role, as this will provide the necessary larger downstream multipliers to the economy.

“As a key player already involved in existing nation building projects such as the East Coast Rail Link, Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Line 2, Iskandar Malaysia Bus Rapid Transit project and Langat 2 Water Supply Scheme, we will leverage on our expertise and track record to be involved in future anticipated projects,” he added.

Additionally, the group expects to remain resilient as it adapts to the “next normal”.

“Since we obtained approval to commence operations on April 24, we focused on three key areas, namely upholding the health and safety of our employees, continuing to serve clients to maintain order book delivery, and to protect future growth of the company, by incorporating guidelines and SOPs that were advised by the Health Ministry.

“We will continue to uphold these even under the current recovery period so as to ensure the safety of our employees, clients and other stakeholders,” said Kuna.