Hua Yang back to the black in Q3

PETALING JAYA: Hua Yang Bhd posted a net profit of RM5.77 million for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, from a net loss of RM815,000 a year ago mainly attributed to property development driven by higher sales contribution from Astetica Residence, Seri Kembangan and Bandar Universiti Seri Iskandar.

The group’s revenue rose 37% to RM68.42 million compared with RM49.91 million in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

For the nine-month period, its net profit surged almost five fold to RM8.68 million from RM1.77 million a year ago, while revenue increased 41.2% to RM199.51 million from RM141.30 million.

On prospects, Hua Yang said the outlook for the property sector remains challenging. The board and management continue to take steps to improve the performance of the financial year ending March 31, 2019.