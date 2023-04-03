Huawei adopts diversified approach, offers different 5G solutions to APAC market

BARCELONA (Spain): Huawei Technologies Co Ltd reiterated its commitment to focus on the development of 5G technology and digital transformation by adopting a diversified approach and offering different solutions in the Asia Pacific (APAC) market.

Speaking in a media briefing at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 here, Huawei APAC Carrier Business group president Abel Deng said the region remained an important market segment to the group with much potential for development including for a 5G-ready environment.

“The economic recovery after the pandemic within the region is very promising and that leads to the rapid development of the digital economy, which has doubled in the past three years,” he said.

Abel said Huawei has invested heavily on its research and development (R&D) segment to help bring new innovative products and solutions to the market, including in the APAC region.

“For 2021, we spent a total of 21 per cent of our revenue for R&D purposes while in 2022, we kept on investing more, nearly 29 per cent of our total revenue for the development of the latest products and solutions.

“We bring a lot of new products which we believe were leading and cutting edge technologies with us here and we showcased the use cases on our solutions for participants’ better understanding in our pavilion at this MWC 2023,” he said.

Abel said the leading global provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure has outlined different approaches to provide services to countries in the region by helping them bridge the digital gap to be more inclusive.

“In countries where 5G is still not fully implemented, we try to bring our best equipment to help our customers improve their capacity of the network, where we can offer solutions that could reduce the cost of the network.

“The 5G network is emerging in the APAC region, while for some countries where the digital network penetration is still not high, we will try our best to maximise the value of the network first,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the early development of 6G technology, which was already in the talks among the industry players, Abel said Huawei is currently conducting its research and studies on the future technology.

“When 5G became commercialised in 2019, we actually studied the technology for nearly 10 years back before its massive deployment,” he added.

The four-day MWC 2023 is hosted by GSM Association (GSMA) from Feb 27 until March 2 at Fira Gran Via with the theme “Velocity: Unleashed Tomorrow’s Technology--Today”.

During the MWC 2023, Huawei unveils new GUIDE initiatives, which are defined as building ubiquitous gigabit connectivity; speeding up ultra-automation to address uncertainties; providing intelligent computing and networks as a service; offering differentiated experiences on demand; and enabling sustainability with green ICT.

The group also launched ten new energy-efficient, high-performance wireless network products and solutions in line with the rapid development of 5G technology that delivers industry-leading performance.

Among the new solutions launched at MWC 2023 include to embrace the 5.5G network; next-generation microwave MAGICSwave; the world’s first Dual-Engine Container solution; the Digital Managed Network Solution; One 5G solutions; new ICT Digital Intelligence Service and Software Solution; and New Storage Solution to Build Data Infrastructure. - Bernama