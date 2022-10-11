Huawei, Axiata to support enterprise digitalisation across region

PETALING JAYA: Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has entered into a partnership agreement with Axiata Group Bhd’s business-to-business unit Axiata Enterprise to collaborate in offering enterprise products and solutions as well as IT/cloud services to help enterprises on their digital transformation.

Both companies will engage in in-depth collaborations to explore, develop and market solutions for enterprises, specifically within Axiata’s footprint across Asean and South Asia including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Axiata Enterprise CEO Dr Gopi Kurup said the collaboration is expected to unlock business synergies with joint go-to market enterprise and cloud solutions and services to the company’s B2B clients as it supports them on their digital transformation efforts.

“The advent of 5G technology, coupled with cloud & AI are opening up new horizons in driving next level digitalisation for rapidly evolving enterprises. As we jointly develop solutions that will benefit clients across our regional footprint, this partnership also presents us the opportunity to optimise core competencies in the long run,” he said in a statement today.

Huawei managing director for Axiata key account Ken Zhao said the collaboration is based on its long-term partnership foothold with Axiata in the conventional business and by participating in the growth of Axiata’s Enterprise business.

“Huawei is committed to building an open and collaborative ecosystem of shared success. Leveraging Axiata’s extensive market presence across Asean and South Asia, we aim to provide customers with the best options that meet the needs of diverse markets.

“Axiata Enterprise and its participating companies are important players in Huawei's ecosystem and key to practising the guiding principle of business-driven ICT infrastructure. This is also the principle that Huawei follows in providing ICT products and solutions over the long term,” said Zhao.