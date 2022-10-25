Huawei Malaysia, Apollo EV collaborate on development on new energy vehicles

PETALING JAYA: Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) and Apollo EV Malaysia Sdn Bhd have partnered to cooperate in the development of Apollo’s new energy vehicles (NEV).

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was signed yesterday, aims to harness the expertise of both parties in growing the nation’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

The collaboration will see Apollo take on the role of automobile distributor and undertake the marketing promotion strategy of the solar-storage-EV solutions of Apollo’s NEV, while Huawei Malaysia will be the technology provider of Huawei Digital Power solutions, including, but not limited to, supplying EV charging, residential solar and storage solutions.

Huawei Malaysia digital power business development director Jeremy Zou Xue Liang said the MoU aims to build a partner ecosystem to increase awareness of e-mobility and marks an opportunity to cater to the surge of its demand in the country by supplying NEV alongside other green energy related solutions.

“The finance minister, in his speech during the tabling of the 2023 Budget, announced that the current import duty and excise duty exemptions for EVs will be extended until Dec 31, 2024.

“As consumer demand for NEV is projected to pick up in the coming years, the runway is now clear and solid for companies in the automobile sector like Apollo EV and technology providers like Huawei to have a proper lift-off, which ultimately will benefit many stakeholders, especially the government and the public at large. Huawei is always open to collaborate with partners to build a holistic ecosystem on e-mobility, with the ultimate goal of improving the driving experience of end-users,” said Zou.

Huawei has integrated more than 30 years of experience in power electronics technologies in the

ICT field, leading digital technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence into electric drive control, battery safety, and safety operations of EV. Huawei strives to help car manufacturers build better cars and accelerate EV development.

Apollo CEO Chris Yen Ge also sees EV in the future of Malaysia.

“The Malaysia government’s strong initiative and efforts to work towards setting up 10,000 EV charging stations in Malaysia by 2025 under the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint 2021-2030 is a great opportunity for us. We look forward to collaborating with Huawei to bring exceptional EV driving experiences through making charging stations more accessible to consumers, which would then in turn boost consumers’ confidence in the adoption of EV.”