Huawei, Rand in JV for smart city ecosystem development

PETALING JAYA: Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) and Rand Group Malaysia development arm Rand Development Sdn Bhd have signed a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) to develop a smart city ecosystem, which will be adopted in Rand’s upcoming real estate projects.

Under this MoC, Huawei Malaysia will provide Rand with an assortment of ICT products and solutions including IoT communications modules and operating systems, wired and wireless access, agile networks, cloud-based distributed data centres, and big data platforms.

Huawei Malaysia will also develop tailor-made innovations to match Rand’s needs and requirements.

The collaboration involves both parties exploring smart buildings, smart asset management, smart hospitality, smart living, smart retail, as well as intelligent connectivity.

Rand managing director and CEO Marcus Chia Zeng Yik said it is committed to study, explore and develop real estate projects that benefit people’s living needs and contribute to creating a sustainable future for the Malaysian real estate industry.

Rand Group Malaysia has been involved in international trading, garment and textile manufacturing, real estate development, infrastructure construction and entrepreneurship education (embroidery industry) for the past 28 years.