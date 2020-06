LONDON: China's Huawei Technologies said today it had received planning permission to build a 1 billion pound (RM5.3 billion) research and development facility in England.

The facility will employee around 400 people and focus on the production of optical devices for use in fibre-optic communication systems, the company said in a statement.

The move will anger US officials and some British lawmakers who are pushing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reconsider a January decision to grant Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G networks. Washington says Huawei equipment can be used by Beijing for spying; a charge the company denies.

British officials now say they are reviewing the specific guidance on how Huawei equipment should be deployed in light of new US sanctions on the company announced in May. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Huawei said the plans were part of an effort to develop a 500-acre site near Cambridge, around 70km north of London, and boost investment in the area.

"The UK is home to a vibrant and open market, as well as some of the best talent the world has to offer," said Huawei vice president Victor Zhang. "It's the perfect location for this integrated innovation campus."

Zhang added: "Ultimately, we want to help enshrine the UK's leading position in optoelectronics and promote UK tech on a global scale."

"This investment will be a major boost for high-tech development in the region, helping to further cement Cambridge as a global innovation hub."

Huawei, which employs 1,600 people in the UK, is meanwhile also funding a new multi-million pound technology hub at Imperial College London.

Speaking ahead of the decision on Tuesday, US Under Secretary of State Keith Krach accused China of using similar schemes to expand its influence. "They donate money, hire grads, and burnish their PR credentials. Then comes bullying, coercion, and expansion of the surveillance state," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Tony Blair said Britain will ultimately have to side with the United States when it comes to a decision on allowing Huawei a role in its 5G network.

Asked about Huawei at a Reuters Newsmaker event, Blair said: "I think we do need to make a call and I think it has got to be pro-US in the end."

Blair said that one of the issues was that Huawei infrastructure was a lot cheaper than alternatives.

"One of the extraordinary things about 5G is that the West has in a way just allowed this advantage, this superiority to be gained," Blair said. "It is very hard for us not to be with the US on anything that touches US security," he added. – Reuters, AFP