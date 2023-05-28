Hubei-Malaysia strengthens trade relations via matchmaking meeting

PETALING JAYA: The “Hubei-Malaysia Business Matchmaking Meeting” held recently has strengthened trade relations and facilitated cooperation between both sides.

“Government agencies, business associations, enterprises and news media from both sides gathered here to share development opportunities and discuss future development.

This is the largest business fair held by Hubei Province in Malaysia since 2019,” the organiser said in a statement.

The event organised by the Hubei Council for the Promotion of International Trade was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This matchmaking meeting invited 30 local Malaysian business associations and more than 100 enterprises. Over 230 people attended the meeting, signed more than 200 million yuan of documents and two cooperation agreements.

Among them, Hubei Fluttering Food Technology Co., Ltd. signed an export contract of dried mushroom and fungus with Tan Bee Lee Sdn Bhd of Malaysia totaling US$5.62 million;

Xiangyang Myxynyuan Ecological Food Co Ltd and Malaysia Dongsheng Food Co Ltd reached a general agency agreement on the export of Chuxinyuan spring, summer, autumn and winter series mushroom soup bags, with an annual export value of 5 million dollars;

Hubei Autopa Auto Technology Co Ltd purchased nine containers of auto parts in Malaysia in one time, with a value of 30 million yuan and an estimated annual purchase of 50 million dollars;

Jingzhou Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Yichang Council for the Promotion of International Trade signed cooperation agreements with Asean-China Economic and Trade Development and Malaysia-China General Chamber of Commerce respectively.

The meeting was presided over by officials of Hubei Council for the Promotion of International Trade.