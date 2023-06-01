Hunza Group aims to launch projects worth RM2.2b

GEORGE TOWN: Penang-based property developer Hunza Group is likely to launch a few projects in the next few years with a total gross development value (GDV) of about RM2.2 billion.

Its group executive director Khor Tze Ming said MUZE, its first residential project at Penang International Commercial City (PICC) will be completed within the next few months and it will launch Phase 2B which includes three towers of serviced residences alongside key commercial components.

Phase 2B, known as SENZE @ PICC comprises 1,678 units with a GDV of RM1.5 billion, she told reporters after launching the group’s 45th anniversary logo and theme here today.

“Seberang Prai is the future of Penang and we have the RM190 million Mekarsari Unggul development in Bandar Putra Bertam,” she said.

Meanwhile, over in Sungai Petani, Kedah, Hunza will launch Phase 3C of Taman Seri Bayu II soon with a GDV of RM80 million.

Khor also said the group has signed a joint development agreement with the Penang State Housing Board to build affordable housing project or Rumah Mampu Milik Pulau Pinang known as The Millennia at Bayan Lepas with a GDV of RM429 million.

On the retail front, group managing director Datuk Khor Siang Gin said its Gurney Paragon Mall is constantly reinventing itself to bring new experiences to shoppers. Footfall is returning at a progressive pace alongside tourist volume.

“Our occupancy rate will be recording significant growth with the entrance of first-time brands into Gurney Paragon Mall such as Decathlon from France and NITORI from Japan. They will make their debuts in northern region of Malaysia. This will coincide with the mall’s 10th anniversary later this year,“ he said.

The group is also launching Gurney Paragon Mall’s Chinese New Year campaign “Hop into Prosperity” to coincide with the year of the rabbit. Shoppers can redeem rabbit-themed red packets with a minimum RM200 worth of purchases between Jan 1-21, 2023. - Bernama