Hybrid-mode Selangor International Business Summit begins

PETALING JAYA: Invest Selangor Bhd’s Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) Series commenced today in a hybrid format with the physical event at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and the online event at www.selangorbusinesshub.my portal.

The summit, which is until Nov 21, features six main events, namely Selangor International Expo (F&B) which features a mix of domestic and international F&B brands; the fifth Selangor Asean Business Conference which features more than 18 speakers; the sixth Selangor Smart City and Digital Economy Convention; the Second Selangor R&D and Innovation Expo; the seventh Selangor International Expo (Medic); and the first Selangor Industrial Park Expo (Spark).

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said SIBS 2021 apart from being a key annual initiative by Selangor, it has been one of Asean’s premier business summits, where local and international industry players convene to explore the great potential the Asean market offers.

“The chance to connect business to new opportunities is undoubtedly important amid a highly challenging economic environment today. Plenty of growth opportunities are available through SIBS 2021‘s conferences and exhibitions, especially the five core clusters in Selangor. These clusters include industries ranging from aerospace to pharmaceuticals, which have the highest potential to drive economic growth for the immediate period and in the future. Additionally, the F&B cluster is one of the fastest-growing industries, especially the Halal market, which has the potential to spur the state and country’s economy tremendously,“ he said during the opening ceremony.

The SIBS has been a platform for international businesses to use Selangor as a springboard to tap into the broader Asean market, home for over 600 million consumers and over 200 of the world’s largest companies. This year due to the pandemic, the physical event is held across 13,339 sq m, with 500 physical booths, but there will be more than 800 virtual booths at www.selangorbusinesshub.my.