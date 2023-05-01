Hyundai Motor America December sales increased 40%

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor America sold 40 per cent more units in December 2022 compared to last year’s units, and retail sales were up 27 per cent, marking the fifth consecutive month of record-setting retail sales, the carmaker said on Wednesday reported dpa.

The company sold a total of 72,058 units in December, compared to last year’s 51,340 units.

This was driven by new December retail and total sales records for Venue, Elantra HEV, Elantra N, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, Santa Cruz, Kona EV and Kona N vehicles.

Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 72 per cent compared with December 2021.

Hyundai said SUVs were 74 per cent of retail sales with more than 47,800 units sold.

For the fourth quarter, total sales grew 29 per cent to 195,967 units from last year’s 152,446 units, driven by total sales growth of Elantra HEV (431 per cent), Santa Fe HEV (85 per cent), Tucson HEV (38 per cent), IONIQ 5 (2835 per cent) and KONA EV (35 per cent).

For the full year of 2022, total sales declined 2 per cent to 724,265 units from last year’s 738,081 units.

Hyundai outperformed the industry with forecasts predicting a drop of 8.4 per cent in total sales when adjusted for selling days.

Hyundai established a new annual retail sales record with 708,217 units sold, a 2 per cent increase over the previous high set in 2021.

During the year, Hyundai fleet sales were among the lowest in the industry at 2.2 per cent of total volume. - Bernama