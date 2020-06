PETALING JAYA: I-Bhd’s net profit shrank 84.5% to RM1.09 million in its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to RM7.06 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year on the back of losses of its leisure segment due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenue for the period stood at RM28.7 million, a 30.1% decline from RM41.06 million reported previously.

The group said the impact from the pandemic to the economy cannot be ascertained at this juncture and its business prospects for the remainder of the year is still uncertain.

I-Bhd will continue to monitor this crisis, take appropriate actions when this Covid-19 pandemic is over.

It stated that even in this challenging climate, it is committed to build its property investment portfolio to enjoy recurring income streams over the long run, despite the longer gestation period of such assets.

The group revealed that its Green Building Index-rated corporate office tower has just been completed and it is also investing in a hotel and a second convention centre which would strengthen its asset base and contribute financially in the coming years.

“Rapid developments in i-City offers excellent economic opportunities to buyers and investors alike, with values intrinsically enhanced and position firmly cemented as the heart of Selangor’s Golden Triangle,” said I-Bhd chairman Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong in a press release.

He is confident that the group will exceed expectations in realising the values of its project portfolio within i-City.