I-Bhd to raise up to RM150m via rights issue of RCCPS

PETALING JAYA: I-Bhd proposes a renounceable rights issue of three-year redeemable convertible cumulative preference shares (RCCPS) to raise up to about RM150 million.

The property developer is also extending the maturity date of its redeemable convertible unsecured loan stocks (RCULS) of about RM201 million maturing on August 27, 2019 by three years.

“Having considered the group’s cash position and its funding requirements going forward, the group believes it would be in its best interest to reserve cash for its business growth and defer the redemption of the RM201 million RCULS through the proposed RCULS extension,” I-Bhd told the stock exchange.

On the RCCPS, the group said it will be priced at a discount of at least 20% of the theoretical ex-rights price of its ordinary shares.

Proceeds from the RCCPS will be used for property investment/hospitality projects (RM85.3 million) and property development (RM64 million).

I-Bhd had earlier announced its plans to build up its investment properties and hospitality portfolio to about RM1 billion so as to provide a strong recurring income stream.

As at the end of 2018, the group has an investment property and hospitality portfolio worth about RM640 million.

“It is envisaged that over the next five years, this portfolio will increase by up to RM 300 million from the development and completion of the Double Tree by Hilton hotel, the associated convention centre, the Grade A, GBI-rated corporate office tower and an additional 3,000 car park bays.”

I-Bhd said the rights issue will provide shareholders further avenues to participate in the prospects and future growth of the group while also receiving fixed dividends on the RCCPS.

“The rights issue also strengthens the company’s balance sheet, thereby providing greater financial flexibility.”

At the midday break, I-Bhd’s share price was unchanged at 38.5 sen on 37,100 shares done.