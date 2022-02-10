i-City plans RM10m metaverse theme park enhancement

PETALING JAYA: i-City today announced a RM10 million digital transformation plan to enhance its theme park with a metaverse experience, which will draw 10 million visitors to the theme park in 2023.

It will collaborate with China Mobile International (CMIM) to enhance the i-City’s City of Digital Lights with an immersive 3D metaverse experience.

i-City head of leisure Tang Soke Cheng said CMIM has been building the technology platform for the infusion of metaverse in the i-City theme park.

“The new experience will be unveiled during the 2023 New Year Countdown. Adopting new technologies such as the metaverse technology has always been part of i-City’s DNA. In 2009, when the LED technology was in its infancy, we introduced LED technology into the theme park’s digital landscape. As a result, we were acclaimed by CNN Travel as the 21st brightest and most colourful place in the world, two notches above New York Times Square in the US.

“With the metaverse being the latest buzzword in the edutainment and gaming world, we would like to be the first to adopt such new technology in Malaysia. As such, we are aiming for the enhancement works to be completed in time for the 2023 New Year countdown so visitors can enjoy digital lightscapes with interactive virtual reality as they count down to the new year,” Tang said in a statement.

Tang added that edutainment through immersive experiences has always been a focus of i-City.

“We would be extending the metaverse experience to SnoWalk, a snowfall and snow play attraction in Malaysia. Besides, we are extending a new interactive digital attraction to showcase ‘Aurora’ at SnoWalk,“ Tang said.

CMIM director of enterprise Jackie Chen Jiang Long said the implementation of 5G this year is timely for the project.

“Metaverse requires 3D modalities to be transmitted digitally. It can be in the form of avatars and structures among others. The more live-like the 3D model is, the more details it will require and the more data it consumes.

“The implementation of 5G together with hyper scale cloud computing infrastructure which i-City is currently building will be instrumental to the success of this project,“ Chen said.

He said with CMIM’s focus on cloud-to-digital conversion in creating high-quality cloud virtual reality and augmented reality content, visitors to the park will be assured of an immersive metaverse experience.