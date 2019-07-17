i-Stone opens on ACE Market at 56.25% premium

PETALING JAYA: Manufacturing automation solutions provider i-Stone Group Bhd made its debut on the ACE Market this morning at 25 sen, representing a 56.25% premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price of 16 sen.

The stock rose to a high of 27.5 sen during early trade, before settling at 24.5 sen at 11.25am with 402.33 million shares traded.

“Our well-crafted plan for business expansion through new products and processes as well as effort to enhance our financial capabilities and future funding are made possible via the success of this listing exercise. I want to take this opportunity to express my utmost appreciation to those who have played their role well in making this new corporate journey a reality. Also special thanks to M&A Securities Sdn Bhd as our adviser, sponsor, underwriter and placement agent,” said its managing director Rebecca Tee Sook Sing.

The IPO entailed a public issue of 244.3 million new ordinary shares in i-Stone and an offer for sale of 122.1 million existing shares by way of private placement to selected investors in i-Stone at an issue price of 16 sen per share.

The offer of 244.3 million shares represents 20% of the company’s enlarged number of issue shares with 61.07 million units earmarked for public investors, 12.22 million shares for its eligible directors and employees, 122.15 million to identified bumiputra investors while the remaining 48.86 million was offered via private placement to selected investors.

The group’s IPO was oversubscribed by 11.56 times with a total of 6,522 applications for 767.29 million new shares valued at RM122.76 million received for the retail offering of 61.07 million new shares.

For the bumiputra portion, a total of 2,762 applications for 213.61 million new shares were received, representing an oversubscription rate of six times. A total of 3,760 applications for 553.68 million new shares were received, representing an oversubscription rate of 17.13 times.

The RM39.1 million proceeds raised by i-Stone will be used for process and product development, repayment of bank borrowings, construction of a new design and development centre at its existing operations centre in Taman Teknologi, Johor, purchase of new machineries and software to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, purchase of new robotic arms, funding its working capital requirements as well as defraying listing expenses for the IPO.