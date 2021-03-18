IATA says borders may not fully open until October, aviation sector needs more government support

LONDON: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) called on governments to provide alternative forms of support and stimulus for the aviation sector as it warned that borders may not fully open until October.

The deepening nature of the crisis for airlines was highlighted by IATA's plans to delay its annual meeting from June to October because it does not expect borders to have properly reopened to allow such a gathering by late June.

Many European airlines have said they need a summer holiday season if they are to survive after almost a year of Covid-19 restrictions which have stopped travel.

IATA director general Alexandre de Juniac (pix) said that governments had already provided US$225 billion (RM927.3 billion) to help airlines, through direct aid, wage subsidies, tax relief and loans, but warned more was needed.

“I urge governments to consider stimulus measures,“ he told reporters on Wednesday.

De Juniac said airlines did not need more debt and said that one way for government to provide support would be to subsidise tickets to help the sector.

But any government subsidies for airlines would likely spark a negative reaction from environmentalists. Aviation accounts for 2% of global carbon emissions and campaigners are calling for the reduction in flying due to Covid-19 to be permanent.

“The new normal is going to mean less flying, especially corporate travel, and the industry must adjust,“ said Andrew Murphy from Brussels-based green campaign group Transport & Environment. “Public funds should be channelled into developing cleaner fuels and new plane designs, not subsiding what’s still the most carbon-intensive form of travel.”

De Juniac said that by October, he expected borders to have re-opened allowing the annual industry gathering to take place in Boston. He also said that the EU’s proposal on a bloc-wide “green digital certificate” to allow travel was positive.

De Juniac also said aircraft leasing giant AerCap's acquisition of rival GECAS will reduce competition in the aircraft market.

“We understand that the situation of the leasing companies is difficult,“ Juniac told Reuters. “But combining the two to have a big player (in) a very dominant situation is not good news for us.”

The world's two largest aircraft lessors announced plans last week to combine, with Ireland's AerCap agreeing to pay more than US$30 billion for GECAS, the air finance business of General Electric.

Analysts have said the deal could attract scrutiny from antitrust regulators.

AerCap chief executive Aengus Kelly last week dismissed any concerns over concentration, telling Reuters there would be “plenty of competition” in leasing because of the market’s overall size.

AerCap declined to comment on the remarks by de Juniac, who is stepping down from IATA at the end of the month.

“It’s never good news to have a supply chain dominated by a single player,“ the former Air France-KLM executive said in the interview. – Reuters