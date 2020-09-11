Ibraco MD remanded by MACC

PETALING JAYA: Ibraco Bhd managing director Datuk Chew Chiaw Han is remanded by the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigations into alleged improper claims for payments on a number of “Jiwa Murni” rural road projects in Sarawak, dating back to 2010.

“Ibraco and its group of companies are not involved in the said projects whatsoever, either directly or indirectly. Neither have we ever benefited in whatever form from the said projects,“ Ibraco said in a stock exchange filing today.

The company will make the necessary announcements to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd as and when

there are further developments, it added.