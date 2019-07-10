Icon Offshore bags charter extension for RM36m

PETALING JAYA: Icon Offshore Bhd has received a two-year extension for the charter of its vessel “Icon Kayra” from its charterer Zell Transportation (ZT) for RM36 million.

The extension award received from ZT on 10th May 2019 was varied for a period of two years firm with a one-year extension option. This is a variation to the initial contract that was announced on August 20, 2014.

Recall that Icon and ZT had entered into a time charter party dated April 16, 2014 for the charter of “Icon Kayra” for a period of five years with an option to extend for another two years.

The contract extension is expected to contribute positively to Icon’s earnings, order book and net assets for the financial year ending December 31, 2019 and beyond.

At 2.40pm, Icon’s share price was unchanged at 9 sen with 2.51 million shares changing hands.