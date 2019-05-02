Icon Offshore bags RM12.7m vessel contract from Carigali Hess

PETALING JAYA: Icon Offshore Bhd has secured a RM12.7 million contract from Carigali Hess Operating Company Sdn Bhd.

The group told Bursa Malaysia that the contract, which was awarded to its wholly owned subsidiary Icon Offshore Group Sdn Bhd, is for the provision of one anchor handling tug supply.

The term of the contract is for a firm period of one year, with an extension option of three months.

The charter period for the first service order will be for 180 days commencing from May 15, 2019, the tentative commencement date or on other date to be mutually agreed between the parties.

Icon Offshore expects the contract to contribute positively to the group’s earnings, order book and net assets for the financial year ending December 31, 2019 and beyond.

At the noon break, the stock was unchanged at 10 sen on 1.9 million shares done.