Icon Offshore bags RM25.6m contract from Petronas Carigali

PETALING JAYA: Icon Offshore Bhd has secured a RM25.6 million contract from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

The group told Bursa Malaysia that the contract is for the provision of one unit of anchor handling tug & supply vessel for the petroluem arrangement contractors.

Icon Offshore was effective on August 16, 2019 and it will continue for a period of 730 days from the commencement date of August 17, 2019.

It expects the contract to contribute positively to its earnings and net assets for the financial year ending December 31, 2019 and beyond.

At the midday break, its shares gained 11.1% to 5 sen on 642,800 shares done.